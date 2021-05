Sammy Guevara took some of the craziest bumps of the night during AEWs' first Blood & Guts match on this week's Dynamite. "The Spanish God" took to Instagram on Thursday to show off his injuries from the night before, including some massive bruises and a major cut down the back of his right arm. Guevara wound up ending the match for his team, surrendering to The Pinnacle after MJF threatened to toss Chris Jericho off the roof of the cage (which he did anyway).