Cybercriminals hit medical providers demanding ransom to restore access to patient records. Allison Savage waited years for surgery to remove the elongated bones at the base of her skull that have compressed her jugular artery, making her vision blur and head spin every time she leaned over to garden, fold laundry, or look at her computer. “I have to rest up before I brush my teeth, and I have to rest up after,” said Savage, 54. Covid-19 postponed a second surgery to remove the bone on the right side of her neck; during the 14-month delay, her symptoms became “a nightmare.” “It feels literally like someone is strangling me,” Savage said. (Renault, 5/21)