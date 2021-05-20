newsbreak-logo
Immuta raises $90M to strengthen market leadership and growth in cloud data access control

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleImmuta has secured $90 million in Series D funding. Immuta will use the investment to further its market leadership position and capture rising demand for centralized, scalable access control across cloud data sets that are increasingly diverse and distributed on multiple compute platforms. The new investment comes less than a year after Immuta’s Series C investment and brings total capital raised to $169 million.

