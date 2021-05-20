newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Land-Use Restrictions Cause Housing Shortages in Britain, too

By Ilya Somin
Reason.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I have often emphasized in various writings here at the Volokh Conspiracy and elsewhere, zoning restrictions on housing construction greatly increase the cost of housing in much of the United States, and block millions of people from moving to areas with greater job opportunities. In a recent column in the Financial Times, prominent British economic policy commentator Martin Wolf describes how the UK suffers from much the same problem:

reason.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Tabarrok
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Britain#Housing Construction#Uk#Housing Policy#Housing Development#Housing Units#Economic Policy#The Financial Times#British#Soviet#Britons#Volokh Conspiracy#Land Use Restrictions#Lift Restrictions#Inadequate Supply#Zoning#Demand#Needed Infrastructure#Private Property Rights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Country
India
Country
U.K.
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
EconomyBelgrade News

Labor shortage caused by government

America has a record 8.1 million job openings. The media call it a "labor shortage." But it's not a labor shortage; it's an incentive shortage. "No one wants to work," says a sign on a restaurant drive-thru speaker in Albuquerque, N.M. "Please be patient with the staff that did show up."
U.S. Politicsmix929.com

Restrictions at U.S. land borders with Canada, Mexico extended

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) – U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21, the U.S. and Canadian governments said on Thursday. The restrictions were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended in 30-day increments....
Real EstateSmirs Interior News

Bank of Canada warns of rising risks from household debt, and a hot housing market

The Bank of Canada says its concerns are mounting that households are piling on too much debt and posing what the central bank says is a key vulnerability to the economy. In its latest financial system review, the Bank of Canada said Thursday that many households have taken on large mortgages compared with their income, limiting their flexibility to deal with an unforeseen financial shock like the loss of a job.
Real Estatetheedgemarkets.com

UK housing boom may endure after tax break ends, BOE says

(May 20): The UK’s housing market boom may persist even after a government tax incentive is withdrawn this year, according to Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe. Speaking a day after a report showed UK house prices rose in March at their fastest annual pace since the financial crisis, Cunliffe said structural shifts in the wake of the pandemic, such as greater home working, may keep demand elevated.
Economysproutwired.com

Europe may face worse labor shortage than America

The labor shortage that affects the United States as the country has recovered from the epidemic has now reached Europe, where the problem may be even more difficult to solve. As in the US, where job creation in April was much lower than expected, it would be difficult for Europe to fill jobs. This is despite an unemployment rate exceeding 7% in the European Union – and more than double in Greece and Spain – and which, according to forecasts, should not return to pre-crisis levels before 2023.
Real EstateBusiness Insider

It's too expensive for builders to solve the housing shortage

Soaring lumber costs and a shortage of building lots are holding homebuilders back. The lack of housing supply is driving home-price inflation to levels that are weighing on buying plans. Millennials are set to drive demand even higher, but soaring costs could stop the buying spree before it starts. See...
Real Estatepropertyindustryeye.com

The UK housing market ‘has no understanding of economic logic’

Residential property prices across the UK grew at the fastest pace in March since just before the financial crisis hit in 2007, official figures show. With purchasers rushing to take advantage of the government’s stamp duty holiday, the average price of a home in the UK increased by 10.2% in the year to March, up from 9.2% in February. This is the highest annual growth rate the UK has seen since August 2007, said the ONS.
Public Healthbruegel.org

The great COVID-19 divergence: managing a sustainable and equitable recovery in the European Union

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the biggest global recession since the Second World War. Forecasts show the European Union underperforming economically relative to the United States and China during 2019-2023. Southern European countries have been particularly strongly affected. While the ICT sector has benefitted from the COVID-19 crisis, tourism, travel and services have suffered. Business insolvencies have, paradoxically, fallen. While total employment has almost recovered, the young and those with low-level qualifications have suffered employment losses. Inequality could rise. The pandemic may lead to medium to long-term changes in the economy, with more teleworking, possibly higher productivity growth and changed consumer behaviour.
CarsKENS 5

VERIFY: What is causing the car shortage in the U.S.?

WASHINGTON — If you have been looking for a new or used car this might be a tough summer. Prices for used cars have skyrocketed. Plus, it’s getting tougher to find brand new cars on dealership lots. We’ve had several viewers ask us by e-mail: Why is it so hard...
Sheldon, IAkiwaradio.com

Area Experiencing Employee Shortage, Housing Shortage

Sheldon, Iowa — Last week, citing what she referred to as a “severe workforce shortage” in the Hawkeye State, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that the additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits paid from pandemic relief funds would end June 12th. Nancy Martens of Aventure Staffing in Sheldon says she...
Agricultureamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korea orders farmers to collect urine for fertilizer amid shortage

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea regularly demands a lot from its citizens, from free labor at building sites to food donations for troops. But the latest order to farmers has them wetting themselves with scornful laughter: Each farmer must donate two liters of their urine daily to make fertilizer, sources in the country told RFA.
Public HealthTribTown.com

The Latest: Britain lockdown restrictions easing next week

LONDON — Britain is saying goodbye to months of tough lockdown restrictions, thanks to an effective vaccine rollout program. Starting Monday, all restaurants, bars and museums can largely reopen, and people can socialize indoors. It’s the biggest step yet to reopen the country following a sharp drop in new infections and deaths.
Clark County, WAColumbian

In Our View: Land-use laws causing high-tech stagnation

Despite their small size, microchips are a big deal for the economy in Clark County and throughout the metro area. Keeping it that way will require a concerted effort from local leaders. More than two decades ago, TSMC — a Taiwanese company that is one of the world’s largest semiconductor...
Economyidahobusinessreview.com

Three probable causes of the current labor shortage

The most surprising thing about the current labor shortage is that anyone is surprised about it, especially because certain sectors like health care and construction were already complaining about the lack of workers for years before the arrival of COVID-19. The current lack of workers in Idaho is shared by the rest of the country. It ...
EnvironmentPosted by
Tyla

Britain Is Facing A National Tea Shortage

Britain is at risk of a major tea shortage, it has been revealed. The extreme changes in weather, brought on as a result of climate change, are threatening to destroy stocks of tea in India, Sri Lanka, China and Kenya. Seeing as these countries produce as much as half of...
Economyfox9.com

Hospitality industry faces worker shortage as restrictions ease

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota may be easing pandemic restrictions, but a lot of businesses in the hospitality industry are facing a big problem: not enough workers. Jenna Culley has planned events across the Twin Cities for almost a decade. She organized 30 weddings a year pre-pandemic, but only did about five amid the pandemic.