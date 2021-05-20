Land-Use Restrictions Cause Housing Shortages in Britain, too

The labor shortage that affects the United States as the country has recovered from the epidemic has now reached Europe, where the problem may be even more difficult to solve. As in the US, where job creation in April was much lower than expected, it would be difficult for Europe to fill jobs. This is despite an unemployment rate exceeding 7% in the European Union – and more than double in Greece and Spain – and which, according to forecasts, should not return to pre-crisis levels before 2023.