Hot Weekend With Scattered Storms Before Cooldown Next Week

By Denise Isaac
NECN
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday was a fantastic day across New England under a mostly sunny sky and warm temperatures once again. Highs were in the 80s inland while cooler at the coast, where sea breezes developed. Smoke from Canadian wildfires, in the form of haze, has been seen across the Champlain Valley and Lakes Region Thursday. Most of us did not need to dodge showers and it will be a pleasant evening for outdoor dining, except some communities in the North Country that may see a few showers this evening and tonight.

