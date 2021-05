This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although half of adults in the United States have been at least partially vaccinated for COVID-19, President Joe Biden and his top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, have been emphasizing that the U.S. still needs to get a lot more Americans vaccinated before it can achieve herd immunity. A recent AP-NORC poll found that 26% of White Americans do not plan to get vaccinated. And Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, during a Fox News appearance on April 21, had a recommendation that is being slammed as idiotic: Biden, according to the GOP senator, needs to "burn" his protective face mask in order to encourage vaccination.