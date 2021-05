SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Cash incentives, such as $100 payments, could persuade more people to get a vaccine, according to a recent study. In the survey conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles, more than 75,000 unvaccinated people were interviewed, and about a third of them said a cash payment of as much as $100 would make them more likely to get the COVID-19 shot.