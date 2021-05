Maldonado went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Yankees. Maldonado entered the game with only two extra-base hits across 72 plate appearances this season. He did manage his first homer of the campaign Thursday when he took Justin Wilson yard in the ninth inning. Maldonado will several more strong performances to pull up his poor .129/.197/.214 line across 76 plate appearances to this point.