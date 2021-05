This year marks the 60th anniversary of humanity’s first exploration of space, when the cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin orbited the Earth for approximately 48 minutes aboard the Vostok 1 spacecraft. In the years since, going to space has become part of humanity’s day to day reality. But that reality isn’t the same for everyone; it’s dominated by the United States, Russia, China, and Japan. For decades now, Latin American countries have been battling for their own slice of the space cake. Their latest attempt is the creation of the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency, or ALCE.