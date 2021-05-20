newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

OPD deputy chief connects with kids; honors Orozco's memory

By Maya Saenz
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAZZ4_0a6FTU4E00

On the court at the Bryant Center is where Omaha Police Department (OPD) Deputy Chief Ken Kanger believes he does his best policing. With his background in playing college football at Northern Illinois and his love of all sports, he uses his athleticism to connect with youth and honor the memory of a fallen officer.

“Been involved with PACE, flag football, baseball, and I really enjoy the relationships that are built with the kids, the families, the community,” he said.

Kanger coaches with Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE) and visits kids at schools as well.

“Anything we can do as law enforcement to develop relationships,” he said. “I got a little program lunch with law enforcement where we just pop in when we can to a school over lunch and talk to the kids, throw the ball around and it's a way to develop those relationships.”

He said the interactions on the field are priceless.

“I mean, growing up, if there's a hoop in a neighborhood...that's where all the kids were at,” he said. “When I was playing catch, whether it was my dad or whomever, the conversations are endless. When we get out and play catch with the kids or shooting hoops, that's what we're talking about...school, what are you going to do over the summer? All of those positive things, it has nothing to do with enforcement.”

Kanger wants kids’ first interactions with law enforcement to be positive and certain instances in Kanger's career have inspired him to become more active in the community.

“One of the cases I go back to, that again, inspired me to do more in the community was a four-month-old baby Deondre Robinson Jr. who was shot and killed at four months old over some gang stuff. Families involved, just completely tragic...something that I’ll never forget,” he said.

And become involved in coaching youth sports like one of his officers — who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2015.

“A lot of it really had to do with Kerrie Orozco and all the stories that came out of her getting out of her car, playing catch with the kids, shooting basketball,” he said.

Since then, Kanger has followed in Kerrie Orozco’s footsteps in an effort to humanize the badge — especially with inner-city kids.

“I can't tell you how many times, with kids of all ages, that they've stopped and asked me questions about officers being involved in shootings,” he said. “Or African American individuals being shot by police officers, especially right now. Social media...all the kids have phones. They know what's happening across this country. They know what's going on here. There's been instances that have occurred here in Omaha that have been directly related with the kids that I engage with and coach and we have to talk about what happened the night before with respect to that and we talk about the ways to make sure that that doesn't happen to them or someone in their family.”

He understands many see a law enforcement officer and assume the worst.

“That's the whole image I’m trying to get away from, because when police do show up, whether it's a traffic stop or whatever, everyone thinks something is wrong, something has to be wrong,” he said. “Even when I go to school and visit the kids for lunch they're like ‘What are you doing here?’ I want to get away from that if we can.”

Kanger wants to focus on destigmatizing the police brutality image, especially after last summer's protests.

“We have a lot of authority, we understand that,” he said. “The responsibilities are tremendous but we have to listen to the community and understand that they were hurting during that time. We were hurting with them because we don't want the profession to go through what it's gone through. There are so many who are doing the right things, working hard and really trying to build the community. Having those conversations and listening is such a huge piece.”

Kanger was one of the first law enforcement officers who took a knee in solidarity with protesters during protests last summer in Omaha. He hopes with actions like those and spending quality time with kids, he can help police-community relations move forward.

“I think we have to lead by example and I won't ask my officers to go out and string a net, or go out and play catch unless they see me do it. That's what I enjoy doing,” he said. “I mean, I have to do office work and administrative things which I enjoy...the investigative piece, I do enjoy that. Honestly, when I can go out in the community and talk to people and find out what's going on, see how we can improve, whether it's affordable housing, employment, whatever we can do to improve...that's my job. It really is more than a job, it's something that means a lot to me.”

Kanger has been with OPD since 1997. He received the Metropolitan Chief's Association Leadership Award and the Kerrie Orozco Award for community service in 2017.

Kanger shared two tweets, honoring Orozco's memory today. She was shot and killed while serving a warrant — hours before she was set to take maternity leave with a new baby.

Related:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

976
Followers
960
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Society
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Omaha, NE
Basketball
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Brutality#Youth Sports#College Kids#Youth Football#College Baseball#Chief Deputy#Opd#Omaha Police Department#African American#School#Officer#Community Service#Basketball#College Football#Baseball Field#Memory#Office Work#Kanger Coaches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Kids
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Relationships
Related
Omaha, NENews Channel Nebraska

OPD announces death of acclaimed dual-purpose K9

OMAHA, Neb. - An acclaimed member of the Omaha Police Department has died. OPD announced on Sunday that service dog Bruno passed away from an aggressive form of cancer. Officials said that Bruno began his career in February 2011 and worked over 10 years as a dual-purpose narcotics and patrol K9. He had one handler during his time in the department. After Bruno's retirement in April, he was adopted by his handler, with whom he spent his final days.
Weeping Water, NEFremont Tribune

Man charged with disturbing the peace in Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – A 25-year-old Omaha man faces several charges after being arrested by Cass County authorities in Weeping Water on Saturday evening. Floyd Wallace was released later that evening from the Cass County Jail after posting a bond of $10,000, 10 percent. According to the county’s sheriff’s department, a...
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Police arrest Omaha woman

On May 15, officers were notified of a possible impaired driver in the 500 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported. Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by Miranda EM Hernandez, 20, of Omaha. Hernandez was arrested for driving under the influence and transported...
Omaha, NEWOWT

Omaha Police arrest man for domestic violence felony assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a man on Sunday after responding to a call. Jose Torres, 59, was booked into Douglas County for domestic violence felony assault. The 56-year-old woman was taken to Nebraska Medical Center and officials determined her injuries are not life-threatening. Officers found the...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Troopers arrest two, locate 186 lbs of marijuana in traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 180 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Saturday. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper said they observed a Dodge Charger fail to signal a turn and then drive on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 324, in Hamilton County.
Omaha, NEdoniphanherald.com

Omaha gang member gets 10 to 25 years after blowing his 'second shot at life'

The two men had sat in the same courtroom 3½ years ago. At that time — November 2017 — Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock told gang member Fabian Inda, then 27, that he had received the break of a lifetime when a jury convicted him of the lesser charge of false imprisonment of a fellow gang member, rather than a kidnapping charge that would have sent him to prison for life.
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Omaha man charged with killing 2 people ordered to stand trial

A 24-year-old Omaha man accused of fatally shooting two men near 24th and Emmet Streets in March was ordered Monday to stand trial. Mabior M. Mabior is being held without bail on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. Nyamal Both, 24, has been charged with being an accessory to a felony. She also was ordered to stand trial.
Omaha, NEColumbus Telegram

Police: Officers fatally shot man who fired gun from porch

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who repeatedly fired a gun during a standoff with law enforcement in southeastern Omaha was shot and killed by officers, police said. The shooting happened Sunday evening, after officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the home, Omaha police said. Several gunshots were heard being fired inside the house, police said, and a woman was rescued from the home.
Nebraska StateWOWT

Nebraska State Patrol traffic stops nets 186 pounds of marijuana

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are under arrest after the Nebraska State Patrol found 186 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle Saturday, according to a news release. At about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that failed to signal a turn and drove on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 in Hamilton County, the release states. During the stop, a State Patrol K9 detected an odor inside the car, and the trooper found marijuana in heat-sealed packages, the release states.
Louisville, NEFremont Tribune

Man receives probation for Louisville car chase

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who led authorities on a car chase through residential neighborhoods in Louisville will spend the next two years serving many probation requirements. Ethan Romero-Nelson, 20, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He recently pled guilty to Class I misdemeanor...
Omaha, NEomahadailyrecord.com

Man Acquitted of Killing Gets Max for Tampering

A man acquitted in the 2016 shooting death of an Omaha teenager has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for witness tampering in the case. A Douglas County judge last Tuesday sentenced Otis Walker, 25, to the maximum sentence for witness tampering, saying Walker’s efforts to keep a witness from testifying amounted to an “effort to sabotage and hijack the justice system,” The Omaha World-Herald reported.
Omaha, NEWOWT

Omaha Police arrest suspect in April 2020 homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in a homicide. Late Friday night, Anthony Triplett, 31, was identified as a suspect in the death of Ebony King by homicide detectives. Triplett was booked into Douglas County on a warrant for first-degree murder. Officers found 37-year-old King dead...