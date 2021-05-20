newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

8 Small Pets That Are Soft, Affectionate, and Perfect for Cuddling

By Kelly Douglas
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There's nothing quite as soothing or special as when your pet decides to come in for a snuggle. While you may think cuddly pets are limited to cats or dogs, that couldn't be further from the truth! If you live somewhere that prohibits larger pets (or you'd simply prefer the ease of caring for a smaller pet), you certainly don't have to forego cuddling with your animal friend. Though you may associate "small pets" with traditionally uncuddly animals, like fish, frogs, and lizards, there are lots of smaller pets that are plenty affectionate and soft enough to snuggle with. When you need a little extra tender loving care, these cuddly pets will be right by your side!

www.popsugar.com
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Frogs#Fish#Larger Pets#Lizards#Care#Truth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Petsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Cat Gives Her Dad Hugs All Day, Every Day | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Cat spends the whole day on her dad's shoulders, and squeezes his paw when he asks ❤️️. Keep up with Lippy on TikTok: thedo.do/harryjackson_official. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or...
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

The Story of an Adopted Pet Dog Who Adopted His Own Pet Dog

Whoobie was the smartest dog I have ever known. He was quick to learn tricks: all the typical ones like sit, lay down, roll over, and stay. Then he learned to shut doors and drawers. He danced on request. He could find any toy by name. If I said “run,” he would. If I told him we were having a visitor soon, he would sit at the window and wait, then howl with excitement when he heard the vehicle pull up. At the dog park, he was, of course, the sheriff. He would hear dogs fighting and run to break them up. I would yell, “Whoobie! This doesn’t concern you!” But off he’d go.
AnimalsTree Hugger

Why Do Dogs Eat Their Poop?

Much to dog owners' dismay, up to 16% of dogs eat their own or other dogs' poop on a regular basis, and 23% have been seen eating poop at least once. There are many reasons for this fairly common behavior, and two main theories. One states that coprophagia, or the consumption of feces, is a behavior linked to developmental and environmental circumstances. The other theory is that this is an evolutionary behavior passed down from dogs' wolf ancestors who ate their own feces to avoid bringing intestinal parasites into their dens. According to research, the behavior is not the result of being separated from the mother too early, nor does it necessarily mean your dog is emotionally scarred.
PetsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Meet our pets of the week: Celebrating older pets: a cat, a horse and a shepherd mix

These pets are available for adoption from the Humane Society of Missouri. Because of the quick turnaround time of these adoptions, the pet we have listed may have already been adopted. Please be sure to call the Humane Society of Missouri or visit hsmo.org/adopt to verify that this animal is still available for adoption.
AnimalsBuffalo News

Shoo, flea! How to rid your pet of parasitic pests

Eradicating fleas is often easier said than done. Anything less than due diligence can trigger a re-infestation in a matter of days, on your pets, at your home or in your yard. Professional extermination is an option, but there are a number of less expensive solutions that homeowners can try...
PetsPosted by
POPSUGAR

12 Pets That Are Perfect for Any College Dorm or Apartment

College can be difficult and stressful, but there's nothing like a pet to help you through the hard days. If you're a college student living in a dorm or an on- or off-campus apartment, your residence may have strict rules about which types of pets are allowed. Thankfully, there are plenty of dorm-friendly, low-maintenance pets out there for you to love on as you power through classes. (Just make sure to check your building's pet rules first!) We've rounded up 12 of the best pets for college students, so whether you're a future fish owner or prefer to snuggle up with a hamster, you're sure to find the perfect pet for you.
Moscow, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

PET LIST

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call to schedule a meeting. Maurice M, 8 mos., short haired gray and white tuxedo. A bonded pair of male rats. Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org. WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY. 1340 SE Old Moscow Road,...
Petsbigeasymagazine.com

The Perfect Guide to Exotic Pet Diet

No need to look any further, here we have assembled all-you-need-to-know facts about your exotic pet diet. The world of pets is an ever-changing one, thanks to the latest fads on Instagram and glitzy celebrity culture. Nowadays, we are more interested in adopting unique, exotic pets that make a statement about our personalities. Exotic pets can make us stand out from the crowd. But, beware! Exotic pets come with a very complicated lifestyle. If you are a new pet owner, you need to enrich your knowledge about your exotic pet, especially their diet. And that’s why we are here to help! Read on to learn how to take proper care of your exotic pet and more.
Lowell, MAwestfordcatnews.org

ADOPTABLE PET: Affectionate, Black Cat Madame Needs a Loving Home

Ten-year-old Madame is an outgoing, affectionate black cat looking for a family that wants an avid companion. She was surrendered to the Lowell Humane Society when her previous owners were going through some personal issues and could not give her the attention and loving atmosphere she enjoys, according to the shelter’s Communications and Fundraising Manager, Crystal Arnott.
PetsKansas City Star

Sure he snores, but his loving nature makes this pup the perfect family pet

Her ears are like rudders that she uses to fly that smile of hers right into your heart. Violet is a loving, beautiful girl that is dog friendly with other large dogs but has one major problem: she snores. So if you don’t mind an orchestra of sounds when you snuggle, Violet might be the one for you.
Petstinyhouseblog.com

Big Dog, Small House: How You and Your Pets Can Adjust to Tiny House Living

Downsizing your home could be the big upgrade your family needs. But when one of your treasured family members is a not-so-tiny pup, you may start second-guessing your decision to move. But with the right considerations, tiny house living can be a great fit for a big dog. Whether you’re...
Petsroyalexaminer.com

4 tips for letting small pets free roam

If you have a small pet such as a rabbit, hamster, or guinea pig, you might be wondering how to let it safely wander around outside its cage. Here are some key tips to follow. There’s less risk of damage to your home if your pet knows to only do its business in designated spots. If you have a ferret, for example, you should place several litter boxes throughout its roaming area to accommodate its small bladder.
Food & Drinksexplorebigsky.com

Is the perfect food always perfect?

If you’ve read anything I’ve written, you know my thoughts on sugar and, though yes I do consume sugar, how I have warned of its devastating effects on the body if consumed in excess. I choose the word devastating deliberately. But not all sugar is created equal. To be fair,...
PetsThe Daily World

Cody B — Adoptable Pet of the Week

Cody B is tall and slender with a gorgeous coat of fur. He’s all energy with a puppy brain. At 6 months old, he shows promise. He loves kids, soccer balls and peanut butter. Cats are another story. Cody tends to fixate on cats, so a feline-free environment is called for. A husky/shepherd mix, Cody has one blue eye and one brown eye. This makes him look as if he’s undecided about whether he wants to be an obedient German shepherd or a crazy husky – all business on the left side, party on the right. Cody B is available for adoption through PAWS of Grays Harbor. They are open by appointment only at this time. Please call 360-533-1141 or visit www.pawsgh.org to fill out an adoption application. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Pet Servicesinfluencive.com

Let us Introduce you to Dr. Cuddles: Your pet’s First “Beauty” Brand!

When you only want the best for your fur babies, Dr. Cuddles has you covered. It is one of the first pet brands that has jumped on the pet humanization trend and made it a lifestyle to support pet owners that want to naturally care for their animals. They create a number of products that are all natural, medicated, and holistic that work to help modern pet parents care at the highest level for their pets.
PetsGizmodo

Benefits of Petting a Therapy Dog Last for Weeks After Cuddle Sessions, Study Finds

Though no one may have needed a study to tell them this, new research has found that therapy dogs are indeed good boys and girls. The experiment found that these dogs helped sharpen the cognitive skills of stressed college students weeks after they took part in a petting program, to an even greater degree than other stress management options offered on campus.
Petsnewspressnow.com

Pet of the Week: This kitten loves every person she meets!

Meet Tanzie. She‘s a favorite at the shelter. She’s a 10-month-old female cat with a great personality. Tanzie LOVES people and doesn‘t know a stranger. If you take her home she will most definitely be your best friend forever. You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees,...