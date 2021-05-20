8 Small Pets That Are Soft, Affectionate, and Perfect for Cuddling
There's nothing quite as soothing or special as when your pet decides to come in for a snuggle. While you may think cuddly pets are limited to cats or dogs, that couldn't be further from the truth! If you live somewhere that prohibits larger pets (or you'd simply prefer the ease of caring for a smaller pet), you certainly don't have to forego cuddling with your animal friend. Though you may associate "small pets" with traditionally uncuddly animals, like fish, frogs, and lizards, there are lots of smaller pets that are plenty affectionate and soft enough to snuggle with. When you need a little extra tender loving care, these cuddly pets will be right by your side!