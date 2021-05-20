On May 20 in NYR history: Dominated by Eric Lindros

For the second straight week, a front office decision from the Rangers made headlines. That wasn’t the only news from New York that is part of the key stories of the week. Eichel’s Situation: This season was a tough one for Buffalo’s Jack Eichel both on and off the ice. On the ice, he underachieved, scoring just twice in 21 games although he did manage 16 assists. Off the ice, injuries were an issue and he conveyed his frustration with how the Sabres won’t let him undergo a new surgery that he wants to fix his neck injury, one that hasn’t been done on an NHL player before. At a time where GM Kevyn Adams acknowledged that some players acknowledged they’re “open to anything” when it comes to where they play next season, many wonder if Eichel is among those on that list. In our poll of where he’ll play next season, only 16% of voters believe he’ll be in Buffalo.