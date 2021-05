BERKELEY, CALIF. – Cultured meat, poultry and seafood company, Memphis Meats, has become Upside Foods. Upside Foods will offer chicken as its first consumer product. “Our team introduced the world to cultured meat, and the evolution to Upside Foods communicates our passion and potential to make our favorite foods healthier for the planet,” said Uma Valeti, chief executive officer and founder. “Our new name showcases the work we are doing to make eating meat a force for good. We can't wait for consumers to try our Upside chicken soon. If you love chicken and the planet, Upside is for you.”