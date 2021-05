Lee will also write and executive produce the adaptation of Cathy Park Hong's 2020 bestselling book, described as part memoir, part history book and part cultural criticism featuring essays about racialized consciousness in America. "The book, which was a New York Times bestseller and won a National Book Critics Circle Award, features Hong’s theory of ‘minor feelings,'" per Deadline. "As the daughter of Korean immigrants, Cathy Park Hong grew up steeped in shame, suspicion, and melancholy. She would later understand that these ‘minor feelings’ occur when American optimism contradicts your own reality—when you believe the lies you’re told about your own racial identity. Minor feelings are not small, they’re dissonant—and in their tension Hong finds the key to the questions that haunt her." Made for Love showrunner Christina Lee is on board as an executive producer. Greta Lee is currently filming the second season of The Morning Show.