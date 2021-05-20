newsbreak-logo
The ghost town that electrified the US

By Matt Dworzańczyk
BBC
Cover picture for the articleCrimson paint faded by a century of unrelenting Alaskan winters, the remains of Kennecott rise from the wilderness, an anomaly of right angles against the jagged mountain landscape of Wrangell - St Elias National Park. This early 20th-Century copper mining town once provided comfort and community to hundreds of residents. Abandoned, reclaimed and now preserved, Kennecott is the ghost town that helped electrify the US.

