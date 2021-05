The past year brought us many difficulties and changes, including not being able to hold 4-H camps in person. Washington County 4-H is planning to host a modified version of typical summer camps for youth in kindergarten through ninth grade. OSU Extension will be offering five camps this year, including three single day camps and two multi-day, day camps. Four of the camps will be held at Camp Hervida near Waterford and one camp will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Please see below for the dates and camp specific information.