Letters: Keeping the mask | Punchless probes | A new fiasco | Sans substance | Simplified conflict | International aid

By Letters To The Editor
MercuryNews
 20 hours ago
California has said it will lift the current mask mandate on June 15 and is encouraging everyone who has not already done so to get vaccinated. What about children under 12? They are unable to get a vaccine right now so they continue to be vulnerable and there are still far too many people out there who have chosen not to get vaccinated. With so many anti-mask/anti-vaxxers in our midst, we have no way of knowing who might be carrying and transmitting the virus. So, are we supposed to “trust” all those other shoppers at Safeway, and just hope for the best?

