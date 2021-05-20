Wichita launches district one loan program

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The City of Wichita announced its new PROPEL loan fund program Thursday for Wichita City Council District 1 business owners. The program is designated to help minority and women-owned businesses with access to a low-interest and short-term loan. Business owners in District 1 will have to meet eligibility requirements determined by the city and and must apply for the program. Owners can receive up to $15,000 in loan funds at an interest rate of about 3%. The loan must also be repaid within 36 months.