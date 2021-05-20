newsbreak-logo
Austin City Limits 2021 Festival 3-Day Tickets Sell Out in Record Time

By Leanne Rubinstein
mxdwn.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAll 3-day tickets for this year’s Austin City Limits Festival have sold out for both weekends within three hours of announcing the 2021 lineup. The festival will take place at Zilker Park this fall on October 1-3 and October 8-10. The lineup will feature such artists as George Strait, Billie...

