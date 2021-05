A 31-year-old Sunnyvale man died after gunfire in that city early Saturday, and police have arrested another Sunnyvale man as a suspect, authorities said. In a police statement, Sunnyvale police said officers responded to the 600 block of Tasman Drive around 10:18 a.m. after reports a shooting victim was there. They found him there and provided medical aid until an ambulance arrived and took him to a hospital, police said.