New Dates for System of a Down, Korn, Faith No More at Banc of California Stadium 10/22 and 10/23/21

System of a Down, Korn, Faith No More, Helmet and Russian Circles are set to perform two nights at the Banc of California Stadium, October 22 and 23, 2021. The shows were initially scheduled to take place in May 2020, and were rescheduled to May 21 and 22, 2021. The dates have once more been postponed due to Covid-19. “Our shows at Banc of CA Stadium in May have now been rescheduled to October 22 & 23. Your ticket will be honored accordingly. If you cannot make the new date or prefer a refund, you should have received an email with your refund options,” SOAD said in a tweet. SOAD, Korn and Faith No More will play a number of festivals together next year, including UK’s Download and France’s Hellfest.