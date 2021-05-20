newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

New Dates for System of a Down, Korn, Faith No More at Banc of California Stadium 10/22 and 10/23/21

By Ilana Tel-Oren
mxdwn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSystem of a Down, Korn, Faith No More, Helmet and Russian Circles are set to perform two nights at the Banc of California Stadium, October 22 and 23, 2021. The shows were initially scheduled to take place in May 2020, and were rescheduled to May 21 and 22, 2021. The dates have once more been postponed due to Covid-19. “Our shows at Banc of CA Stadium in May have now been rescheduled to October 22 & 23. Your ticket will be honored accordingly. If you cannot make the new date or prefer a refund, you should have received an email with your refund options,” SOAD said in a tweet. SOAD, Korn and Faith No More will play a number of festivals together next year, including UK’s Download and France’s Hellfest.

music.mxdwn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dolmayan
Person
Serj Tankian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith No More#France#October#Russian#Banc Of Ca Stadium#Hellfest#The Nothing#Location#System#Festivals#Middle School#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Faith No More move all European tour dates to 2022

Have pushed their scheduled summer 2021 European shows back to the summer of 2022. In a short statement, the band say, “EUROPE… We are all in this together. See you in 2022. This is only the beginning… More to come. FNM.com for more info.”. With their brace of LA stadium...
California Statelaughingplace.com

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Concert Experience is coming to Banc of California Stadium on October 29

Disney is bringing Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Live-to-Film Concert Experience to Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, October 29 with tickets going on sale on May 14. What’s Happening:. Banc of California Stadium announced that Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Live-to-Film Concert Experience will...
Musicrediscoverthe80s.com

The Greatest Rock Songs of the 1980s

The 1980s was arguably one of the best periods for music as there was so many different waves of music released throughout the decade. However, the decade can perhaps be closely associated with the rock genre, as there were a number of rock bands making headlines with their chart-topping tracks. Many of the songs that were released almost four decades ago can still be felt nowadays with a lot of the music sampling or covering the classics, as well as being a clear source of inspiration.
Musicmetalinjection

KORN Guitarist Thinks It's Better For Band To Stop Before They're Irrelevant

At some point in a band's career, the conversation has to turn to when the band is going to stop. It sucks to think about, but a planned ending might be better than just fading in obscurity. Which is exactly what guitarist Brian “Head” Welch said might be the best route for Korn in a recent interview with Metal Hammer.
MusicPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Paul Di’Anno Thinks Iron Maiden Were Right to Get Rid of Him

Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno, while reflecting on his tenure in the band, has said that he thinks they made the right decision to kick him out in 1981. After joining the ranks of Iron Maiden in 1978 as the replacement for Dennis Wilcock, Maiden's identity truly began to take shape. One year later, the New Wave of British Heavy Metal mavens released their influential three-track demo, The Soundhouse Tapes as buzz around the band, who melded a punk attitude with the burgeoning metal scene, continued to grow.
Rock MusicPosted by
Z94

Evanescence + Halestorm Unite for Late 2021 Tour Dates

Evanescence have a new album, The Bitter Truth, out and Halestorm are currently working on new music, but both bands will be hitting the road together before year's end. The two acts have announced a late year tour taking place in November and December. The trek gets underway Nov. 5...
Musicloudersound.com

Metallica have written more than 10 new songs in lockdown

Metallica have written more than 10 new songs for consideration for their next album according to frontman James Hetfield. Speaking on the Fierce Firearms podcast, The Fierce Life, Metallica’s vocalist/guitarist revealed that the quartet began collaborating over Zoom calls, before assembling at Metallica HQ more recently to work on the new songs, which may or may not end up on the follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired… To Self Destruct. “This time was a little different, for sure,” Hetfield acknowledged.
ElectionsPosted by
97 Rock

Poll: What’s the Best Pearl Jam Song? – Vote Now

What’s the best Pearl Jam song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former SEPULTURA Drummer IGOR CAVALERA Breaks Down 'Refuse/Resist' Song In 'Beneath The Drums' Video Series

Former SEPULTURA drummer Igor "Iggor" Cavalera recently launched a new video series, "Beneath The Drums", on his YouTube channel, where he dissects some of the best-known songs from his recording history. In the fifth episode, which can be seen below, he gives the backstory of the SEPULTURA song "Refuse/Resist" and also performs a playthrough video of the track, originally taken from the band's 1993 album "Chaos A.D.".
Music98online.com

Evanescence & Halestorm announce co-headlining US tour for this fall

Evanescence and Halestorm are uniting for a co-headlining U.S. tour this fall. The joint outing is scheduled to kick off November 5 in Portland, and will wrap up December 18 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Evanescence will be touring in support of their new album The Bitter Truth, which includes the Lzzy...
Entertainmentnbcboston.com

Hollywood Bowl Unveils Its Summer Line-up and Dates

"More than 50 performances" are on the schedule, which runs from July 3-Sept. 28 (select dates) Individual tickets go on sale June 1 (July 3 and 4 shows on sale on May 18); subscription holders can renew starting May 11; "Create Your Own" 3-concert packages may be purchased May 27.
Musicrtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 5/10/21

Last Song: “She Drives Me Crazy” by Fine Young Cannibals from The Raw and The Cooked (1989) Great job Erwin (@erwin_green) and Craig (@cdennis0130)!!!. If you’d like to get the song from Amazon, you can click on the album cover below:
Musicrock947.com

Nine Inch Nails & HEALTH premiere collaborative single, “Isn’t Everyone”

After teasing a collaboration earlier this week, Nine Inch Nails and noise rock group HEALTH have released a new song together. The track, titled “Isn’t Everyone,” finds Trent Reznor exploring some pretty classic NIN imagery with lyrics including “All the little piggies cannot help themselves” and “We get the world we all deserve.”
DrinksPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Iron Maiden to Launch ‘Hellcat’ Lager This Fall

Iron Maiden, who have previously brought us Trooper beer, are once again lending their brand to an alcoholic beverage. This time, fans can look forward to knocking back a Hellcat India Pale Ale lager when it arrives this fall. The band's latest brand partnership comes from BrewDog, a leading global...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SHINEDOWN Announces Summer/Fall 2021 U.S. Tour With THE STRUTS, ZERO 9:36

Multi-platinum rock band SHINEDOWN is hitting the road and returning to the stage this fall with a string of new headlining tour dates. Kicking off September 10 in Newark, New Jersey and wrapping October 9 in Orlando, Florida, the tour will see the band bring their exciting live performance backed by their biggest, most eye-popping production yet to arenas in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Houston, Tampa, and more. THE STRUTS and ZERO 9:36 will support on select dates.
Rock Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Foo Fighters featured in new Ram Truck campaign

Campaign shines “spotlight” on everyday rock stars. The Ram Truck brand and Foo Fighters join forces to pay homage to everyday heroes with the launch of a new multimedia campaign, “Spotlight,” which includes three new videos spanning television, digital and Ram Truck brand social media channels. The campaign will kick...
Musicrock947.com

Nine Inch Nails join Riot Fest 2021 lineup in place of My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance won’t be headlining this year’s Riot Fest, but the Chicago festival has lined up a pretty solid replacement. Nine Inch Nails leads the bill for Riot Fest 2021, set to take place September 17-19. The lineup also includes The Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, Coheed and Cambria, Pixies, Taking Back Sunday, Sublime with Rome, K.Flay, Living Colour, Meg Myers, FEVER 333 and Andrew W.K., along with two Mike Patton bands: Faith No More and Mr. Bungle.
Music985theriver.com

Judas Priest, Jane’s Addiction & more join 2021 Louder than Life lineup

The full 2021 Louder than Life festival lineup has been announced, and among the many newly announced artists performing at the event are Judas Priest, Jane’s Addiction, Nine Inch Nails and Korn. Louder than Life 2021 will take place September 23-26 in Louisville, Kentucky. As previously reported, Metallica will headline...
Musicsurfertoday.com

"Surf City": the song that shook the music industry

One early spring day in 1962, Jan and I were driving to the beach in my newly custom-painted, fuel-injected Corvette. I had spent months hand-sanding the fiberglass. I had taken off all the chrome. The guy from the Japanese body shop I frequented painted the car with twenty coats of Chinese red lacquer.