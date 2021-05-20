Vista High School seniors celebrated during 2021 commencement

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vista High School seniors participated in this year’s commencement ceremony. It took place last night in the performing arts auditorium on the Gila Ridge High School campus.

Vista High, YUHSD's alternative campus for students, enrolls close to 300 students annually. Over 40 students received their diplomas during this year’s commencement.

Students focus fully on academics and prepare for their next steps following graduation. Brett Surguine is the principal at Vista High School.

“If you’ve been at vista for a while you’ll be familiar with three aspirations that we have for students. Be real, think positive choices, and own it. I think these connect strongly with tonight’s ceremony.”

The graduation was streamed on the school’s Facebook page. YUHSD’s other campuses will hold graduations Friday night at 8 and will also be streamed online.

Due to continued mitigation efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, students are allowed to invite only four guests.

