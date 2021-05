Rosalía doesn’t bless her loyal fan crowd with street style appearances often, but when she does — she goes big. While stepping out for dinner in LA’s swanky West Hollywood area, Rosalía’s Orseund Iris corset skirt has once again reminded the fans that the singer is definitely not lacking in the personal style department. After all, there is a reason why she earned a spot front row at Fashion Week alongside other famed fashionistas like Dua Lipa and Hunter Schafer.