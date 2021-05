The Grateful Dead created more than a few hubs over 30 years of touring. Texas never really was one of those hubs. Nearly 30 Dead dates among 2,300 were staged in Texas, roughly a third of those in Houston. Back in 1988 the band did the Summit in Houston, the last time they played this city, one of only three dates here in that decade. As a member of the Dead family told me years ago, “Texas just wasn’t our market.”