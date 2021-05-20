Microsoft & Bethesda Are Teaming Up For E3 2021

As E3 2021 draws closer, we’re getting more and more news about what we can expect for the first virtual E3 experience in terms of how it’ll work and who will be involved. Microsoft, Ubisoft, Capcom, Nintendo, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media have announced that they will be participating in the event. Ubisoft will be having their next Ubisoft Forward during E3. EA Play will be taking place after E3 in July. Plus, details have been revealed regarding the return of Summer Game Fest, which kicks off June 10. Today, a new report has revealed that Microsoft and Bethesda will be having a joint conference together.