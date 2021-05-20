newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

Ex-labor official says safety threats prompted resignation

By MORGAN LEE
SFGate
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former leader of the state Workforce Solutions Department that oversees unemployment benefits said Thursday his resignation in April was linked to threatening messages and incidents at the agency and elsewhere. In a string of Twiter posts, former Cabinet Secretary Bill McCamley disclosed the reasoning...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Michigan State
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
Santa Fe, NM
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Mccamley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico State Police#Arson#Security Officials#Public Officials#Cabinet Secretary#U S Officials#State Officials#Ap#Twiter#Workforce Solutions#Democratic#New Mexican#Calls#Cabinet Secretaries#Police Protection#Personal Safety#Non Specific Threats#Protocol#State Analysts#Unemployment Problems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Lea County, NMHobbs News-Sun

Lea urges N.M. to fight oil lease ban

LOVINGTON — Lea County officials want New Mexico, the nation’s third highest oil production state, to join other states fighting President Joe Biden’s moratorium on federal oil leases. Lea County is the nation’s No. 1 oil producer among counties, with more than 50 percent of oil production coming from federal...
AdvocacyKSBW.com

Guards at New Mexico prison pepper sprayed detained asylum seekers, lawsuit alleges

One year ago, more than 20 asylum seekers were on a hunger strike, protesting COVID-19 safety conditions at the Torrance County Detention Facility in New Mexico. According to a new lawsuit from the ACLU of New Mexico and the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, they were all sprayed with pepper spray, held in an enclosed room for several minutes and given little time to clean the spray from their bodies.
Albuquerque, NMeminetra.com

New Mexico ACLU sues over treatment of immigrant detainees – Albuquerque, New Mexico

The proceedings allege that the detention center operator, CoreCivic, violated the immigrant’s right to be freed from excessive or arbitrary force. “Our clients who came to the United States for security from persecution were demonstrating peacefully against dire living conditions and treatments,” said ACLU staff lawyer Nadia Cabrera Mazzeo. Said. “The guards chose not to treat them with dignity and compassion, but to spray them with chemicals for further trauma.”
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

Leaf Brief

Greetings! We’ve rolled up the recent cannabis news into a tidy package, as per usual. But first, let us remind you that it’s time to play favorites. Final voting in the 2021 Best of Santa Fe reader poll continues through the end of the month. Vote for the Best Dispensary, Best CBD store and neighborhood bests, among other services, retailers and more here.New Mexico’s unemployment rules recently changed to require people to apply for jobs. We’ve got an idea: the burgeoning cannabis industry. While New Mexico’s new Cannabis Control Division vets the potential members of its advisory board, the state is kicking off a hiring blitz for the positions of director, division counsel, deputy director of business operations, business operations call center manager, budget manager, licensing manager and executive assistant. Details on how to apply for the positions are posted on here.Scroll down for more about what’s happening with legalization in New Mexico. Remember that while possession (with limits) becomes legal on June 29, commercial retail sales don’t begin until April 2022.
Politicsthegreenfund.com

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico?

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico? Where can you buy weed in New Mexico? What about Medicinal Marijuana? Find out in this article. New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment. Being the United State's wine country with delicious food staples such as tamales, carne adovadas and huevos rancheros. Accompanying their beautiful food is the alluring landscape of the state. The caverns near Carlsbad being one of the most striking natural rock formations in the world, what isn't there to love about New Mexico?
Albuquerque, NMFox News

Three suspected Aryan Brotherhood members fatally shot in New Mexico

Three suspected members of the Aryan Brotherhood were fatally shot last week in New Mexico, a report said. The men were involved in a shooting last Wednesday and were later dropped off in a car at a hospital in Albuquerque by a fourth man with apparent ties to the prison gang, the Albuquerque Journal reported, citing court records.
San Juan County, NMDaily Times

New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier,...
Deming, NMnewsnationnow.com

‘Blame China’: New Mexico restaurant posts controversial sign

DEMING, N.M. (NewsNation Now) — A large sign stating “Blame China” posted in front of a New Mexico restaurant is stirring up controversy but the owners say their intention wasn’t racist because it’s a statement targeted at the Chinese government, not people. The owners of Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian have had...
EconomySantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico must take economic development seriously

I’ve often said New Mexico is the hole in the doughnut, with the doughnut being our neighboring states — Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. While those states thrive and prosper, New Mexico remains stagnant. The 2020 census results demonstrate the case in point. It was a wake-up call, and our future could be bleak if we do not act fast. And act now, especially to create jobs that will help our state thrive.