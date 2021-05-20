Cardiac Canes Come Back

Shane Fallon is coming back to Ridge Road, but not to Rumson-Fair Haven. Fallon has been named the new head football coach at Red Bank Regional, replacing David Schuman who resigned last month after coaching the Bucs for two years. Fallon made the Rumson-Fair Haven program one of the Shore’s most consistent programs from 1998-2013, winning 106 games and starting a remarkable string of sectional titles. Following a five-year stint as Holmdel’s athletic director, Fallon returned to the sidelines last year as Neptune’s head football coach. Now he’s coming back to the area and a school that he has particularly strong ties with. Coach Fallon talked about his unique connection to Red Bank Regional and the excitement of taking over the Bucs.