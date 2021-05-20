newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Cardiac Canes Come Back

By Hurricane Corner by Bo Healey, a UM superfan
southdadenewsleader.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday May 14, UM hosted ACC Coastal Division leader Georgia Tech. I was fortunate and grateful to finally attend a game in person but things did not go well that night. The Yellow Jackets are widely viewed as an offensive juggernaut and proved it with a 17 hit attack helped by 7 free passes from Miami that led to a 14-3 obliteration in which Miami did not appear to be a team deserving to be on the same field as Tech. We can only hope Friday’s result was the nadir of Hurricanes Baseball’s season.

www.southdadenewsleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Hurricanes#Home Field#Left Field#Scoring Position#Acc Coastal Division#Hurricanes Baseball#The Corals Gable Regional#Fau#Regional Sports Networks#The Acc Network#Hits Saturday#Yellow Jackets#Rbis#Rebound#Unheralded Stony Brook#Home Tuesday#Stellar Relief#Omaha#Charlotte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Florida Atlantic University
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Williamsport, OHCircleville Herald

Westfall comes back against Roughriders at home

WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall Mustangs came back against the West Jefferson Roughriders Thursday evening in Williamsport after falling behind earlier in the game. Thanks to consistent hitting, the Mustangs landed another home win with the final score 7-5. In the top of the first inning, the Roughriders of the Ohio Heritage Conference wasted no time in getting their first run on the board. Westfall answered the early offense strike by scoring a single run of their own in the bottom of the inning leaving things tied at 1-1 heading into the second.
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Baseball: Willmar comes back to beat Warriors

Carter Springer went 2-3 with an RBI as the Brainerd Warriors fell to the Willmar Cardinals 4-1 in a Central Lakes Conference game Thursday, May 13. Springer’s RBI came in the second inning and the Warriors maintained a 1-0 lead until the Cardinals tied it with a run in the sixth.
Rumson, NJtworivertimes.com

Fallon Comes Back Home to Lead RBR Football

Shane Fallon is coming back to Ridge Road, but not to Rumson-Fair Haven. Fallon has been named the new head football coach at Red Bank Regional, replacing David Schuman who resigned last month after coaching the Bucs for two years. Fallon made the Rumson-Fair Haven program one of the Shore’s most consistent programs from 1998-2013, winning 106 games and starting a remarkable string of sectional titles. Following a five-year stint as Holmdel’s athletic director, Fallon returned to the sidelines last year as Neptune’s head football coach. Now he’s coming back to the area and a school that he has particularly strong ties with. Coach Fallon talked about his unique connection to Red Bank Regional and the excitement of taking over the Bucs.
Wichita, KSgotigersgo.com

Goodman homers twice, Tigers swept in doubleheader by Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. – Despite a home run from Hunter Goodman in each half of Thursday's doubleheader, the Memphis Tigers dropped both games of the twin-bill to the Wichita State Shockers, 12-5 and 8-5 respectively. Goodman extended his AAC home run lead with his 18th and 19th home runs of the season. His 19 home runs rank fourth in the nation.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

KC comes back, then falls short in Detroit Tuesday

DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Detroit Tigers, after squandering a seven-run lead late, recovered to beat the skidding Kansas City Royals 8-7. Grossman had five RBIs for the first time in his career, sending the Royals to their ninth straight loss. He ripped a two-out single off Scott Barlow in the ninth to score Niko Goodrum. The dramatic win masked a horrendous collapse for the major league-worst Tigers, who led 7-0 with two outs in the eighth.
Iowa City, IAblackheartgoldpants.com

Mailing It In: Sports Are Coming Back

We have officially hit those spring doldrums that have almost nothing in the way of real live Hawkeye sports news. There is baseball (and we’re working to cover that more) and we’ve had some unexpected non-revenue success that has warranted coverage (and we probably didn’t do enough of that), but the next month or so is when there is really not a lot to talk about.
College SportsGoDucks.com

Ducks Open Postseason Play vs. Texas State

Back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, Oregon heads down to Austin, Texas for an NCAA Regional hosted by No. 12 overall seed Texas. The Ducks are the No. 2 seed in the regional and will open play against No. 3 seed Texas State on Friday at 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN3. With a win, Oregon would play at 11 a.m. PT Saturday or with a loss, would fall into an elimination game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT. The Ducks won their only all-time meeting against Texas State, winning 7-1 in 2005.
College Sportsramblinwreck.com

Tech Finishes Regular Season with UNC

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (26-20, 19-14 ACC) vs. NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (25-22, 17-16 ACC) Thursday-Saturday, May 20-22 • Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium) Parking for this weekend’s games is available in the Klaus Deck (E40) for $5. TOP STORYLINES. • Georgia Tech finishes the...
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia Tech Wins Extra Inning Thriller Over Georgia

Georgia Tech ended a 5-hour 37-minute 14 inning game with a Justyn-Henry Malloy sacrifice fly to left scoring Luke Waddell with the winning run in the 7-6 marathon. "It was sort of a crazy game," said Georgia Tech Coach Danny Hall. "We did the job of battling back." The Jackets...
Georgia StateGwinnett Daily Post

Georgia Tech outlasts Georgia in another college baseball thriller between the rivals

Tuesday night’s Georgia-Georgia Tech baseball game was just one of a long line of terrific games in the series between these in-state rivals. With enormous postseason implications, Tuesday’s game went well into the night, lasting a Georgia Tech baseball record five hours and 37 minutes. The bullpens for both clubs were hard at work all night, as 17 pitchers were used in total.
Littlefork, MNifallsjournal.com

Vikings come back to defeat Bulldogs

LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School baseball team came back down 7-1 to beat the Carlton Bulldogs 8-7 at home Tuesday evening. The win puts the Vikings' record at 4-5. Game summary. The visitors got the scoring started early in Tuesday's ballgame, getting two runs in the first inning,...
College Sportsbackingthepack.com

NC State improves NCAA tournament stock after sweeping Pitt

NC State is safely in the NCAA tournament field at this moment and probably doesn’t have to worry about what happens this weekend and in ACC tournament next week. Even a winless run over that span might not matter, though I’d appreciate not having to deal with that scenario. (Thanks in advance, baseball team.)
Florida Statepackinsider.com

NC State Baseball’s Scenarios and Odds for ACCT Seeding

State finishes off their regular season this weekend with a three-game series against Florida State. We took a look at all the scenarios and odds for State’s ACC Tournament seeding. Again, this tournament is pool/round robin based, so please see bracket at bottom (i.e. the difference between 3rd and 6th seed is literally who bats last, as they are the same group, in a neutral location).
Virginia StateCollege Football News

Virginia Tech Hokies: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Virginia Tech season with what you need to know. Head Coach: Justin Fuente, 6th year, 38-26 (64-49 overall) 2020 CFN Final Ranking: 42. 2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 16. 2019 CFN Final Ranking: 44. Virginia Tech Hokies College Football...
Indiana Stateiuhoosiers.com

Indiana Finishes in Ninth Place at NCAA Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Indiana men's golf wrapped up play in the NCAA Regional at Seminole Legacy Golf Club on Wednesday, putting together its strongest round of the week and finishing in ninth place. Two Hoosiers finished in the top-30 as Mitch Davis tied for 23rd and Brock Ochsenreiter tied for 28th.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

FSU baseball: Noles look to finish regular season strong against Wolfpack

FSU baseball (28-19, 19-14 ACC) will look to win their sixth straight three-game series when they travel to NC State (26-14, 17-13 ACC) Thursday afternoon. FSU will not host a regional and knows they’ll be traveling in the postseason once the ACC Tournament is complete. The only thing they can do is continue to create momentum as a unit by beating NC State in the regular-season finale. A series win would guarantee a top four seed in the ACC Tournament.