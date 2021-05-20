Cardiac Canes Come Back
On Friday May 14, UM hosted ACC Coastal Division leader Georgia Tech. I was fortunate and grateful to finally attend a game in person but things did not go well that night. The Yellow Jackets are widely viewed as an offensive juggernaut and proved it with a 17 hit attack helped by 7 free passes from Miami that led to a 14-3 obliteration in which Miami did not appear to be a team deserving to be on the same field as Tech. We can only hope Friday's result was the nadir of Hurricanes Baseball's season.