NBA Player Commissions Controversial C8 Corvette Stingray

The Chevrolet Corvette is an American darling, and the C8, the first mid-engined version of this classic sports car, has proven to be wildly popular amongst the rich and famous, especially rappers and sports stars who customize them beyond recognition. The latest star to get behind the wheel of a C8 Corvette is none other than NBA player Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz, and as you can see this is one interesting ride. Clarkson's Corvette has been modified by Champion Motoring of San Diego, California. This is the same shop that designed and executed the crazy two-tone look on hip hop artist Boosie's C8 Corvette, so they're no strangers to breaking with tradition.