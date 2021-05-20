newsbreak-logo
The Spin: Lightfoot at the 2-year mark | FOP issues vote of ‘no confidence’ for mayor, top cop David Brown | Chicago sees ripple effect of migrant surge

By Lisa Donovan
Chicago Tribune
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the anniversary of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s second year in office, she trotted out a series of campaign-worthy videos touting her administration’s accomplishments, doubled down on working to improve communities south of Roosevelt Road and West of Ashland Avenue and slammed the head of the city’s largest police union, whose members issued a vote of no-confidence in her leadership.

Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The Spin: Pritzker tries to clear up mask confusion | State’s eviction moratorium will be phased out by August | Giannoulias gets boost from Downstate Democrats

Good afternoon on this tax filing deadline Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that the state is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people in Illinois to wear face coverings in most situations. As the Tribune’s Dan Petrella notes, that puts the state in line with new, more lenient, federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Travel Order Could End ‘Soon,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says

Chicago's emergency travel order could be going away "soon," the city's mayor said Monday. When asked about the future of the order as coronavirus vaccinations continue to increase in the city and amid new masking guidance for vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order isn't going away just yet, "but soon."
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot says Chicagoans should keep wearing masks

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today made it clear Chicago’s COVID-19 mask mandate will stay around for a while, going against recent guidance from top health officials including presidential chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance last week saying fully vaccinated people no longer will...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Groundbreaking for Obama Presidential Center in Chicago set for September

CHICAGO - Obama Foundation President Valerie Jarrett, Executive Vice President for Civic Engagement at the Obama Foundation Michael Strautmanis, and Founder of American City Toni L. Griffin held a panel discussion on Monday about the Obama Presidential Center. Some of the topics discussed were value and importance of design, impact,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

GOP says Democrats' ethics bill doesn't go far enough

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Senate is gearing up for a debate over a package of ethics reforms, possibly as early as this week, that Republicans say doesn't go far enough. Senate Bill 4, which moved out of the Senate Ethics Committee on April 21, is a package written largely by legislative Democrats that would enact new rules governing lobbying, campaign fundraising, who can serve on political committees and the operations of the General Assembly.
Illinois Statewlds.com

Giannoulias Receives Major Endorsement Ahead of 2022 Secretary of State Dem Primary

A former Illinois State Treasurer received a major endorsement to become the next Illinois Secretary of State. The Chicago Tribune reports that Alex Giannoulias won the endorsement of the 22-county Southern Illinois Democratic Chairs’ Association yesterday for the March 2022 primary. In addition, Giannoulias said he also received 4 other Downstate counties’ endorsements.
Illinois Stateillinoispolicy.org

Nearly all Illinois counties lost population in 2020

Census estimates tallied population decline in 98 of Illinois’ 102 counties. Only Los Angeles County lost more people than Cook County last year. Illinois’ population decline hasn’t just affected select areas of the state: New data from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates only four of the state’s 102 counties avoided losing people from July 2019-July 2020. One of those four avoided a loss by gaining one person.
Cook County, ILcapitolfax.com

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

946 new confirmed and probable cases; 6 additional deaths; 1,512 hospitalized; 398 in ICU; 2.4 percent average case positivity rate; 2.9 percent average test positivity rate; 61,275 average daily doses; 64+ percent of 18+ have received at least one dose. Posted in:. Illinois. * Remember that Sunday death reporting tends...
Chicago, ILdepauliaonline.com

Freedom of the press comes at a cost. But who’s going to foot the bill?

Freedom of the press is a quintessential part of our democracy. In 1892, journalist and civil rights leader Ida B. Wells investigated and reported on lynchings in the South, making data on racial discrimination and lynching accessible to the public for the first time in the U.S., which led to the publishing of her 1895 piece called, “The Red Record: Tabulated Statistics and Alleged Causes of Lynching in the United States.”
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

Illinois ends eviction moratorium

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday the state would end its yearlong eviction moratorium and offer billions of dollars in new rental relief for residents. Pritzker said that by August of this year, eviction limits brought on thanks to COVID-19 will be lifted, with new housing assistance programs to be put in place.
Chicago, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Pritzker signs rental assistance bill, says he will ‘phase out’ eviction moratorium by August

SPRINGFIELD - Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday the state will plan to “phase out” its moratorium on pandemic-related evictions by August and launched a new program to provide assistance to renters and homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The announcement regarding the planned end of the eviction moratorium came as Pritzker signed House Bill 2877, a bill that expands the Illinois Rental Payment Program to a total of $1.5 billion, and requires the sealing of eviction records filed due to financial hardship through August of 2022.
Indiana StatePosted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Politics

Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and the grand dame of Indiana politics, Earline Rogers formally, endorsed Indiana State Senate candidate Eddie Melton. He seeks to replace Rogers, who recently announced her decision to not seek re-election after 34 years of service. Rogers said she was confident that Melton would make... Foxx...