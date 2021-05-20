The Spin: Lightfoot at the 2-year mark | FOP issues vote of ‘no confidence’ for mayor, top cop David Brown | Chicago sees ripple effect of migrant surge
On the anniversary of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s second year in office, she trotted out a series of campaign-worthy videos touting her administration’s accomplishments, doubled down on working to improve communities south of Roosevelt Road and West of Ashland Avenue and slammed the head of the city’s largest police union, whose members issued a vote of no-confidence in her leadership.www.chicagotribune.com