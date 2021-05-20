Horoscope today, Friday May 21: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

Wednesday, May 26: Full Moon in Sagittarius / Total Lunar Eclipse. You’re celebrated for your unparalleled work ethic, sharp pragmatism, and tireless tenacity...but that doesn’t mean you aren’t a creative soul! One of the most common misconceptions about Capricorn is that this sign is the zodiac’s own Monopoly Man, but—real talk—that’s just another patriarchal projection. Capricorn is symbolized by the sea-goat: A mythological creature that can traverse both land and sea, illustrating the way you can navigate both terrestrial responsibilities and submerge deep within the emotional landscape. This duality speaks to your incredible artistic spirit and, on May 11, when the Sun and Moon align to form a New Moon in Taurus—activating the area of your chart associated with creativity, passion, and pleasure—you’ll identify with your more abstract sensibilities. Whether you’re enrolling in an acting class, investing in a watercolor set, or even experimenting with an edgy asymmetrical haircut, embrace your playful sensibilities. This is about having fun!