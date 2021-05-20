ACC makes revenue strides, but still trails several Power 5 Conferences

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on major college athletics is coming to light. And the news is not as bad as one might think for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

According to USA TODAY writer Steve Berkowitz, the Atlantic Coast Conference increased its yearly payouts in 2020 from $30.9 million in 2019 to $37 million, plus $10.8 million to Notre Dame as a partial member.

Berkowitz reports the ACC was aided by new income from the ACC Network, which launched in August of 2019. It helped increase revenue by just over $40 million to nearly $497 million.

The ACC’s $40 million dollar jump was the biggest among the Power 5 Conferences.

However, Berkowitz also reported, despite the revenue increase, the ACC reported a nearly $3 million annual operating deficit. He wrote the conference attributed the deficit to “the timing of supplemental payments to schools that were made after central-office costs fell mainly due to the cancellation of spring 2020 championships. They said conference reserves were not impacted.”

As for the other conferences, the report shows he Big Ten dropped from $780 million to $768.9 million. The SEC reported $728.9 million, up from $721 million in 2019. The Pac-12 was up just a little, going from $530.4 million to $533. 8 million in 2020. The Big 12 fell from $439 million to $409.2 million.

