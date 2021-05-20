newsbreak-logo
NBA

4 keys to the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies play-in game

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
 22 hours ago

It comes down to one game for the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. The two will play at San Francisco’s Chase Center Friday evening with the winner heading to the NBA Playoffs to take on the Utah Jazz and the loser going home for the season.

In their do-or-die play-in game against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday evening, the Grizzlies opened up a 19-point lead after the first quarter before struggling to maintain the huge advantage as the game progressed.

In the end, they came out on top by the score of 100-96 — relying on balanced scoring and some bad Spurs offense. Impressive forward Dillon Brooks paced Memphis with 24 points while Ja Morant and Jonas Valančiūnas each went for north of 20.

NBA Power Rankings: A final update heading into the playoffs

As for the Golden State Warriors, they nearly pulled off the impossible Wednesday evening. Stephen Curry and Co. went into Staples Centre and held a double-digit lead at the half against the Los Angeles Lakers before the game narrowed in the final stanza.

Curry went tit-for-tat with LeBron James in yet another great postseason matchup between the two legends. But it was a shot clock-beating three from King James with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter that gave the defending champion Lakers the lead and a matchup with the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Despite Curry going for 37 points on 6-of-9 shooting from distance and Andrew Wiggins playing a stellar all-around game, Golden State now heads into Friday night’s home game against the Grizzlies in need of a win in order to continue its season. Below, we look at four keys to the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies play-in game.

Golden State Warriors must free Stephen Curry from Dillon Brooks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLBHl_0a6FPDAH00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It was just this past weekend that the Warriors and Grizzlies did battle in their season finale with the eighth seed in the play-in tournament on the line. Golden State opened up a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before some major struggles on offense. The trend led to Memphis nabbing a 95-93 lead with 5:28 left.

Despite Curry having dominated on the offensive end, he was nowhere near as efficient with the long Brooks guarding him (5-of-13 shooting). Everything changed on a dime when Brooks fouled out of the game at the 6:12 mark with it tied at 91. Curry went on to score 11 points with Brooks on the bench, nailing clutch three after clutch three.

For Golden State, it must find a way to free Curry up from the 6-foot-7 Brooks. It’s obvious that the wing’s height impacts the NBA MVP candidate. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton will not be anywhere near as effective on Curry Friday evening.

Memphis Grizzlies have to take advantage of their size

In three games against the Warriors, Jonas Valančiūnas averaged 19.3 points and 15.7 rebounds . The 6-foot-11 big man was also able to take advantage of his size in last weekend’s narrow loss, going for 29 points on 12-of-15 shooting.

Realistically, only Kevon Looney has the frame and bulk to go up against Memphis in the low-post. Despite his brilliant all-around defense, Draymond Green just doesn’t have the height. In fact, there’s not a single member of the Warriors’ rotation who stands taller than 6-foot-9. If Memphis is going to pull off the road upset, it will have to take advantage of this.

Can Andrew Wiggins continue to provide the Golden State Warriors with a two-way presence?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wrlis_0a6FPDAH00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Over the course of his past three games, this enigmatic three-and-D wing is averaging 26.7 points and 6.7 rebounds on 62% shooting from the field. He’s also played elite-level defense against the likes of Devin Booker and LeBron James. For Wiggins, it’s just been a continuation of the great play we’ve seen from him in his first full season as a member of the Warriors.

It might not be as huge of an importance for Wiggins to dominate defensively against Memphis. While Dillon Brooks has proven to be a capable scoring wing, Wiggins should focus more on providing Curry with help on the other end. During the regular season, Golden State was 15-9 when Wiggins went for 20 or more. It posted a .500 record when he did not meet that mark.

Pace, pace and more pace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EJQt_0a6FPDAH00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis is going to want to slow it down in this one. While it ranked eighth in pace during the regular year, going up and down the court with Golden State will not be in the Grizzlies’ best interest. It will likely lead to wide-open three-point attempts from sharpshooters such as Stephen Curry, Mychal Mulder and Jordan Poole.

Instead, the Grizzlies want this to be a half-court game with Valančiūnas getting a ton of touches inside. It would slow down a Warriors squad that had the third fastest pace in the Association during the regular season. In short, a low-scoring game benefits Memphis.

Final predication: Warriors 111, Grizzlies 105

NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBACBS Sports

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Unavailable Friday

Wiggins (knee) will sit Friday against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Wiggins will miss Friday's game alongside Stephen Curry (tailbone) and Draymond Green (finger). Expect Kent Bazemore and Juan Toscano-Anderson to have a more important role scoring-wise for the Warriors.
NBAlakers365.com

Nick Wright understands the MVP case for Steph Curry: ‘But he doesn’t get my vote" | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Steph Curry put the Golden State Warriors on his back and carried them to the playoffs after winning the scoring title with 46 points in season finale vs the Memphis Grizzlies. Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James called Steph the MVP of our league, and Ja Morant tweets there's no debate that Steph is the MVP. Nick Wright breaks down why he understands the MVP case for Steph, but still gives his vote to Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns.
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Nice two-way effort in win

Brooks recorded 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 win over the Mavericks. Brooks' efficiency wasn't great, but he added to his performance by getting a combined five steals and blocks. It was his second performance of the season with at least three steals and multiple blocks. Brooks is also on an 11-game streak of making at least one free throw.
NBAsemoball.com

Lakers-Warriors set for 7-8 play-in clash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers' fifth straight, it...
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Out with sore knee

Brooks is out for Friday's game against the Kings due to left knee soreness. Along with other key members of the Grizzlies' rotation, Brooks has been hit by a sudden injury and will not play during the team's second-to-last game of the regular season. De'Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane and Justise Winslow appear to be in line for extra minutes.
NBAMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Morant, Brooks help Memphis to 133-104 rout of Mavericks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies used a third-quarter burst to beat the Dallas Mavericks 133-104 on Tuesday night. Dillon Brooks added 22 points and John Konchar had a season-high 18 for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson scored 15...
NBAchatsports.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

If it wasn’t clear already, it should be by now: the Raptors are just playing out the string on their 2020-21 season. I realize I may have sounded a different alarm just this past Thursday, but now here we are. The Grizzlies are in Tampa, and Toronto is being cautious with a few of its players — three by my count — while dealing with a few more noteworthy, and apparently more serious, injuries. Let’s not dwell on that anymore.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Andrew Wiggins scores 38 as Warriors continue inspired stretch with win over Suns

This is someone who has been Golden State's most consistent player this season not named Curry or Draymond Green. With just two regular-season games left, the Warriors view Wiggins — yes, the same Wiggins who was once scapegoated for the Timberwolves' many issues — as a big reason they could be a daunting matchup in the playoffs. As he illustrated Tuesday, Wiggins is more than capable of being a go-to option when Curry is struggling with double-teams.
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBAwcn247.com

Brooks scores 30 as Grizzlies overcome Kings 116-110

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late rally to defeat the Sacramento Kings 116-110 in the first of a back-to-back between the teams. Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, Kyle Anderson added 14 points, and Ja Morant had 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Justin James scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Kings, who were eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament. Chimezie Metu had 17 points. Buddy Hield and Terence Davis scored 16 points each, and Delon Wright had 15 points and eight assists.
NBAESPN

Draymond Green says Golden State Warriors having fun being 'hunters' again

SAN FRANCISCO -- After the Golden State Warriors wore a proverbial target on their back for years thanks to five straight NBA finals appearances, Draymond Green said he is enjoying the prospect of going into next week's play-in tournament with relatively low expectations from pundits across the league. "For a...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins questionable for Friday's game

Connor Letourneau: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are questionable for tomorrow. Feels like their status will ride on the result of today’s Memphis game. Kerith Burke: TBD if tomorrow's game will be a rest night for some players. Kerr said Steph and Draymond did not practice today. Wiggins was limited. "We have some guys legitimately banged up," Kerr said.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Wiggins scores 38, Warriors beat Suns to complete back-to-back sweep over West’s best

A tired Stephen Curry didn't erupt for yet another 30-point game Tuesday night 24 hours after leading the Warriors to a big win over the Utah Jazz. But after Golden State fell behind by as many as 16 points on the second night of a back-to-back, forward Andrew Wiggins powered a second-half surge and the Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns, 122-116, at Chase Center, where they defeated the top two teams in the Western Conference in as many nights.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Month

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for May, the NBA announced today. Curry, who was previously named the Western Conference Player of the Month for April, is the first Warrior ever to win the award in back-to-back months. He has won the award nine times during his career and it represents the 13th time a Warrior has garnered the monthly recognition.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

No. 7 Los Angeles Will Host No. 8 Golden State in Play-In Clash

Golden State on night in the Western Conference play-in with the winner taking the seventh seed and a spot against Phoenix and the loser having to play another game to determine the eighth seed. WARRIORS 113 GRIZZLIES 101 SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as Golden State held off Memphis in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots.
NBAlakers365.com

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA's MVP award. James' flattery comes ahead of Wednesday's matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry's Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA's Play-In Tournament. Just look at what he's done this year," James told reporters after the Lakers' win Sunday over New Orelans to secure No.
B/R says Toronto Raptors should’ve traded Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry

The Toronto Raptors might have swapped out Norman Powell for Gary Trent Jr. at the trade deadline, but that hasn’t totally quieted the sentiments that claim Masai Ujiri should have pulled off another Raptors trade involving a player like Kyle Lowry. Pascal Siakam and the rest of the squad just weren’t getting it done.
NBANBC Sports

Wiggins believes Warriors are 'totally different team' now

The Warriors have been waiting all season for the pieces to come together. From the start, coach Steve Kerr and the team preached patience as they struggled out of the gate. With plenty of fresh faces on the roster, this new-look Warriors team needed time to figure out respective roles for the supporting cast surrounding Steph Curry. With the regular season coming to an end, they've finally figured it out.