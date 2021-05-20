newsbreak-logo
Superintendent roadshow stops in Idaho Falls

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 22 hours ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The lessons learned in 2020 by state education leaders will start being applied as schools reopen in the fall.

State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra stopped in Idaho Falls Thursday for her last stop on her annual roadshow.

She is talking with educators about what this year's legislation means for teachers and students.

Among her highlights are a free math tutoring program, more support for summer reading programs and to reverse learning loss during the pandemic.

But she also focused on student's mental health after the Rigby School shooting.

"Making sure that districts and schools have a lot of support around the social and emotional learning aspect of our students. We saw that very well with the Rigby incident," she said. "Our student's social/emotional well being has been challenged, and so I talked to the folks this morning about what support and resources are out there that are available to their students, their school, and their staff members who may need it."

Ybarra went on to say she will wait until she is done helping schools and school districts adjust to decide if she will run for office again next year.

