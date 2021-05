Bebe Rexha’s 2018 debut album was titled Expectations; three years later, she admits that her personal expectations have changed since its release. “When it comes to other people, when it comes to myself, everybody’s going through something that you don’t know about,” Rexha tells Billboard. “Everybody’s just trying their best. After a pandemic, people are just trying to get back on track and find their stepping. What I try to teach myself is to be compassionate with myself and the people around me.”