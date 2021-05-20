newsbreak-logo
Jocelyn Alo: 'I think the atmosphere’s going to be electric this weekend'

By Joey Helmer
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. — USA Softball tabbed OU senior utility player Jocelyn Alo as one of three finalists for 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. The organization announced the news this week in advance of the NCAA Softball Tournament. Alo paces the nation with 27 home runs and a...

