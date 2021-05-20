newsbreak-logo
Stark racial disparities persist in vaccinations, state-level CDC data show

Black Americans’ COVID-19 vaccination rates are still lagging months into the nation’s campaign, while Latinos are closing the gap and Native Americans show the highest rates overall, according to federal data obtained by KHN. The data, provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in response to a public...

Mississippi StateWLOX

Mississippi is last in nation for COVID-19 vaccinations, CDC data shows

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID-19 vaccination data from Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Mississippi is lagging behind all other states in the country. CDC data shows over 150 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which makes up 46 percent of the population and over 58 percent of the population over 18 years old.
Pharmaceuticalsusafacts.org

More than 30% of Americans are fully vaccinated, but vaccinations are slowing

As of May 5, 147.5 million people, or 44% of the US population, had received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, with 107.3 million or 32% fully vaccinated. While every person 16 and older has been eligible to receive the vaccine since April 19 — and in most states before that date — the rate of vaccinations has slowed down since mid-April.
RelationshipsHealthline

How Pediatricians Are Talking with Nervous Parents About the COVID-19 Vaccine

Following the FDA’s emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccines in kids ages 12 to 15, some parents are eager to get their kids vaccinated. However, others are hesitant about the shots. Pediatricians across the country are already having conversations with patients and their parents about the safety, efficacy, and benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines in children.
Pharmaceuticalswhdh.com

These are the states with the highest and lowest vaccination rates

(CNN) — About 46% of all Americans have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine — but the rates differ depending on where you look. At the top of the list is Vermont, where 62% of the population has had at least one vaccine dose. Every state in the Northeast has given at least one dose to over half of its population, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Disparities persist in COVID-19 vaccination rates among US adults over 65

Most Americans over 65 had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of early April, but vaccination rates still varied greatly by geography, social factors and race, according to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published May 11. The agency analyzed data on more than 42.7 million older...
California Statedocwirenews.com

Racial/Ethnic Disparities In COVID-19 Exposure Risk, Testing, And Cases At The Subcounty Level In California

Health Aff (Millwood). 2021 May 12:101377hlthaff202100098. doi: 10.1377/hlthaff.2021.00098. Online ahead of print. With a population of forty million and substantial geographic variation in sociodemographics and health services, California is an important setting in which to study disparities. Its population (37.5 percent White, 39.1 percent Latino, 5.3 percent Black, and 14.4 percent Asian) experienced 59,258 COVID-19 deaths through April 14, 2021-the most of any state. We analyzed California’s racial/ethnic disparities in COVID-19 exposure risks, testing rates, test positivity, and case rates through October 2020, combining data from 15.4 million SARS-CoV-2 tests with subcounty exposure risk estimates from the American Community Survey. We defined “high-exposure-risk” households as those with one or more essential workers and fewer rooms than inhabitants. Latino people in California are 8.1 times more likely to live in high-exposure-risk households than White people (23.6 percent versus 2.9 percent), are overrepresented in cumulative cases (3,784 versus 1,112 per 100,000 people), and are underrepresented in cumulative testing (35,635 versus 48,930 per 100,000 people). These risks and outcomes were worse for Latino people than for members of other racial/ethnic minority groups. Subcounty disparity analyses can inform targeting of interventions and resources, including community-based testing and vaccine access measures. Tracking COVID-19 disparities and developing equity-focused public health programming that mitigates the effects of systemic racism can help improve health outcomes among California’s populations of color.
KidsWbaltv.com

State health officials explain process for children COVID-19 vaccinations

What do parents in Maryland need to know to get their child vaccinated?. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has always been approved for ages 16 and up. State health officials said 45,000 16- and 17-year-olds have already gotten the shot. Younger kids could get the shot here as soon as Thursday.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

These States Have the Worst Gas Shortages Right Now, Data Shows

Gas pumps along the East Coast are lined with bright yellow and red bags now, letting people that they're not in service. A gas shortage is hitting several states on this side of the country after the largest refined oil pipeline in the U.S. was hacked over the weekend. The subsequent panic buying accelerated the impending crisis, and now some states are concerned that their gas shortages are only getting worse.
Connecticut StateWTVR-TV

Connecticut data show COVID-19 vaccine effective

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Of the more than 1.4 million Connecticut residents who are now fully vaccinated, 242 later became infected with COVID-19, according to data released Friday from the state Department of Public Health. Among the 242 so-called “vaccine breakthrough cases,” 109 people had no symptoms of the disease. DPH...
Minoritieshawaiitelegraph.com

Incarceration and COVID-19 racial disparities

Washington [US], May 11 (ANI): A new study finds that jails function as disease multipliers that affect public health and disproportionate policing of marginalised communities may explain a large proportion of COVID-19 disparities. According to the study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States...
Public HealthAustin American-Statesman

Opinion: Why racial disparities threaten Biden's coronavirus goal

President Joe Biden has set this upcoming Independence Day as marking our independence from the coronavirus. We all look forward to that day when we will feel unafraid and be able to return to our lives prior to the pandemic. The challenge we face in reaching this independence is the stark racial disparities that the virus has inflicted on communities of color and the unfortunate reality that because of vaccination disparities, some communities may not reach that independence by July 4.
Public Healthwhatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee, RIDOH provide COVID-19 vaccination update

The Rhode Island Department of Health provided the following Rhode Island COVID-19 Vaccination Update on Friday afternoon. Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) are writing to provide an update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts. As of this afternoon, 547,248 people have received one dose of vaccine and 381,996 people are now fully vaccinated. See the data.
Public HealthDaily Advance

Vaccination for prisoners, staff vital to halt pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged each of us to recognize two important truths: that our own safety depends on the actions of others, and that our own choices impact those around us. Some populations, such as people living in prisons, are particularly vulnerable and rely heavily on others to protect their health and safety.
Public HealthBBC

'No masks for the vaccinated': What the latest US mask guidance means

US health officials have announced that vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most indoor settings - but many Americans remain confused as Covid-19 rules just became more complicated. Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed their guidance on face...