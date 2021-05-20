How Your Body Tells You That You’re Consuming *Too Much* Caffeine

Chocolate is like if food got dunked in deliciousness, then made into a bar of happiness, and decided to always be there for you on a bad day. And some chocolate even has added health benefits. Just ask holistic health and nutrition expert Piper Gibson. "Dark chocolate is high in flavonols, polyphenols; as well as nutrients magnesium and zinc," Gibson explains to Mashed. Continuing to describe the benefits of dark chocolate, Gibson continues, "The polyphenols in dark chocolate may also help to reduce cholesterol. Dark chocolate is considered beneficial if it has over 70% cocoa content or more. This higher cocoa content will make the chocolate bitter as it has far less milk and sugar than its milky counterpart."