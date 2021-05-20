How Your Body Tells You That You’re Consuming *Too Much* Caffeine
If you’re among the 62 percent of Americans who start their day with a cup (or two) of joe, listen up. Coffee is comforting and flavorful, and the 96 milligrams of caffeine in each cup is an energizing, often steadfast part of one’s morning routine. It’s one of the most beloved beverages around (that’s only getting more popular as a result of the past year, with more time spent at home and easier access to your coffee maker). But how much caffeine is too much caffeine?www.wellandgood.com