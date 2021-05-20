Is Moana on Netflix?

The Chair, from Writer/Executive Producer/Showrunner Amanda Peet and starring Sandra Oh, will debut on Netflix Friday, August 27. There’s really not a lot to say about Netflix’s new upcoming comedy. But the names attached and the premises are strong enough to get me hyped. Amanda Peet is hilarious, I feel her comedy chops are really underappreciated. With her at the helm, I feel we’re in for a uniquely hilarious and touching story. Then you have Sandra Oh as the star, where her character is likely immensely over-qualified but set up to fail, I think we’re going to get some of the greatest intellectual insults of recent television. But other than this newspaper article, there’s not much else known except for some of the production info Netflix released. You can read that below: