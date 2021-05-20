newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Is Moana on Netflix?

By D.J. Rivera
Posted by 
Netflix Life
Netflix Life
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Moana is one of the best films Walt Disney Animation has ever produced, and the award-winning movie is one many subscribers would like to watch on Netflix. Figuring out if they can experience box office success with a smooth 107-minute runtime on the streaming service is the only thing standing in their way.

netflixlife.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Netflix Life

Netflix Life

New York City, NY
460
Followers
0
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Netflix Life, the Netflix news and opinions site brought to you by the FanSided Network. Netflix Life is dedicated to providing top-notch Netflix news, views, and original content. This site also serves as a community for like-minded fans to come together to catch up on the latest news and to discuss their passion.

 https://netflixlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Tudyk
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Netflix Subscribers#Netflix Inc#Animated Films#Feature Films#Original Films#Movie Titles#Walt Disney Animation#3d#Polynesian#Baftas#Academy Awards#Best Animated Feature#Best Original Song#Adventure#Streaming#Maui#Auli I Cravalho#Critical Acclaim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

See The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Awake’

The trailer for Netflix’s new film, Awake, has been released and all I want to say is I have trouble sleeping so I feel the pain of not being able to sleep. I love sleep. I want to sleep more, but that’s neither here nor there. In the new Netflix...
TV & VideosPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Ultraman’ Animated Movie In The Works At Netflix

Netflix plans to bring Ultraman, one of Japan’s most popular superheroes, over to America in a new feature-length animated story. The studio is partnering with Tsuburaya Productions to develop the picture. Ultraman’s massive popularity is mostly confined to Japan, but the character has influenced well-known pop culture franchises including Power...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Ten New and Returning Shows to Watch on Netflix in May 2021

It's been a while since new content has been outweighed by returning favorites on Netflix, but the streamer's May haul is set to even the scales a bit with new (and in some cases final) episodes for Master of None, The Kominsky Method, Lucifer and more. Also this month, Ryan Murphy bows a stylish new limited series starring Ewan McGregor as the iconic 1970s designer Roy Halston Frowick.
TV ShowsThe Independent

The 43 best original films to watch on Netflix, ranked

H — aving established itself as a power-house of binge TV,Netflix has more recently turned its attention to movies. But with dozens of Netflix original films to chose from, how to sort the gold from the feature-length dross?. To help you make sense of the service’s mind-boggling viewing options here’s...
NFLForbes

Netflix: A Meme-Stock Original

I’ve been bearish on Netflix (NFLX) for many years, not because the firm provides a poor service, but because it cannot monetize content as well or sustain investment in content for as long as its competitors. Though the stock has only become more overvalued, my bearish thesis is proving truer by the day.
MoviesPeople

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Will Debut First 15 Minutes of Netflix Film in Livestream Event

Fans of Zack Snyder's zombie-heist film Army of the Dead will get a sneak peek of the Netflix film next week in an interactive livestream event. On Thursday, May 13, fans will be able to access the first 15 minutes of the upcoming horror film where, once unlocked, audiences will have a 32-hour window to watch. The event will happen live on Netflix's YouTube channel where they'll be able to "unlock the vault."
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Blindspotting TV series gets a first trailer from Starz

Starz has released a poster and trailer for the upcoming comedy series Blindspotting. Set six months after the events of the acclaimed 2018 film of the same name, it follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), a woman trying to navigate her chaotic life after her partner and father of her son is incarcerated; take a look here…
TV & VideosPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Netflix’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Will Get Theatrical Release Ahead of Streaming

Netflix will be releasing Zack Snyder’s upcoming zombie thriller Army of the Dead in 200 Cinemark theaters across the country. According to Variety, the movie will play in around 600 theaters total, including Landmark, Alamo Drafthouse, and Harkins. It will be Netflix’s first movie to have debut in theaters since the start of the pandemic, and the first ever Netflix title to have a wide theatrical release.
TV & VideosVanity Fair

The Woman in the Window Had a Particularly Rocky Road to Netflix

Reshoots. Deception. COVID-19. Here are all the problems that befell Amy Adams’s woman and her window before the film’s eventual Netflix release. While every film had it tough over the last year, The Woman in the Window—adapted from A.J. Finn’s best-selling novel—has had a particularly difficult time making it from page to screen. Plagued by reshoots, fraud scandals, and various setbacks from its very inception, the psychological thriller has had a long and arduous journey to Netflix, where it will finally be ready to be consumed by the masses on Friday, May 14.
Philipsburg, PAClearfield Progress

'Moana Jr.' sails into Rowland Theatre

PHILIPSBURG — After sifting through and editing hundreds of hours of raw footage, the Philipsburg-Osceola High School Drama Club is ready for its film premiere of the musical “Moana Jr.”. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic and school shutdown put the club’s production of “Matilda” to rest, creating a $6,000 loss,...
TV & Videosflickdirect.com

Enola Holmes Sequel in the Works for Netflix

Netflix and Legendary's "Enola Holmes" has a sequel in the works. Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill as Enola and Sherlock Holmes, the original was released in September 2020. "I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart -...
TV & Videosfanboynation.com

The Chair Debuts on Netflix August 27

The Chair, from Writer/Executive Producer/Showrunner Amanda Peet and starring Sandra Oh, will debut on Netflix Friday, August 27. There’s really not a lot to say about Netflix’s new upcoming comedy. But the names attached and the premises are strong enough to get me hyped. Amanda Peet is hilarious, I feel her comedy chops are really underappreciated. With her at the helm, I feel we’re in for a uniquely hilarious and touching story. Then you have Sandra Oh as the star, where her character is likely immensely over-qualified but set up to fail, I think we’re going to get some of the greatest intellectual insults of recent television. But other than this newspaper article, there’s not much else known except for some of the production info Netflix released. You can read that below:
MoviesComicBook

Wish Dragon Trailer Released by Netflix

Sony Pictures Animation sent a few films over to Netflix in recent months, helping to make the streaming service a go-to hub for animated features. The Mitchells vs. the Machines seems like an instant classic already, and there are two more films to come this summer. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Vivo arrives in the second half of the summer, following Wish Dragon, which is set to bow on the streaming service in June.
TV SeriesDecider

Will There Be a Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws’?

If you’re in the mood for a new family sitcom, The Upshaws might just be for you. Premiering Wednesday, May 12 on Netflix, the series centers on well-intentioned mechanic Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), a lifelong mess trying his best to step up and care for his family. Created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, the series features an all-star cast that includes Kim Fields, Sykes, and Page Kennedy. Netflix’s newest comedy has earned mixed reviews, with the sitcom currently possessing a 60% Tomatometer score and 5.5/10 on IMDB.
TV Seriesprudentpressagency.com

Vincenzo, on Netflix streaming from today

Vincenzo (Binsenjo) is the new Korean TV series with an Italian mafia theme with Song Joong-ki and Yeo-bin Jeon, available at flow It Netflix Starting today, May 9, 2021!. It stars the Korean drama The Beloved Fatherland Song Joong Ki (Descendants of the Sun) and tells the story of Vincenzo Cassano (Yes), a Korean boy adopted in Italy by a wealthy family, who turns out to be from the mafia family in Rome. . Once he has the appropriate qualifications, Vincenzo decides to return to his homeland, where he becomes a true advisor to the mafia and dedicated only to one goal: to recover a large treasure trove of gold bars that remained hidden in the basement of a building. …
TV Showsthetvaddict.com

The TV shows worth watching on Disney+

The variety of streaming platforms we can now access in the modern-day is quite spectacular when you really think about it. From the likes of Netflix to Amazon Prime, we certainly aren’t short on options. One of the newer, more attractive platforms to some is Disney+ with its vast offering of television shows from a wide variety of genres.
TV ShowsPosted by
Tom's Guide

11 new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more

A fresh batch of new movies and shows is blooming across the streaming services and television. Several brand-new series are premiering this week, including Tina Fey’s comedy Girls5eva on Peacock, the animated Star Wars spinoff Bad Batch on Disney Plus and Netflix’s superhero saga Jupiter’s Legacy. But (sad face) we’re also getting the final seasons of Shrill and Castlevania, two of the biggest TV shows getting canceled or ending in 2021.
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘Dynasty’ Season 4 Be on Netflix?

The third season finale of Dynasty aired May 8, 2020 on The CW. Now, after nearly an entire year, the popular series has returned for a fourth season of nonstop drama. First, the good news! Dynasty has already been renewed for a fifth season! But, unfortunately, if you live in the United States, the fourth season of Dynasty won’t be available for next-day streaming on Netflix. The Elizabeth Gillies-led series will eventually find its way to Netflix in the U.S., but new episodes won’t debut on the streamer until after the season finale airs on The CW. If you can’t watch the Season 4 premiere of Dynasty live, new episodes will be available for next-day streaming on The CW website and CW app.