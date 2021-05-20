Is Moana on Netflix?

The third season finale of Dynasty aired May 8, 2020 on The CW. Now, after nearly an entire year, the popular series has returned for a fourth season of nonstop drama. First, the good news! Dynasty has already been renewed for a fifth season! But, unfortunately, if you live in the United States, the fourth season of Dynasty won’t be available for next-day streaming on Netflix. The Elizabeth Gillies-led series will eventually find its way to Netflix in the U.S., but new episodes won’t debut on the streamer until after the season finale airs on The CW. If you can’t watch the Season 4 premiere of Dynasty live, new episodes will be available for next-day streaming on The CW website and CW app.