People's Craziest Neighbor Stories

What's with people messing with other people's lawns? Also, it seems like there's a pattern with all of these "crazy neighbor." Specifically, a whole lot of them seem to be right out of the HOA. There's something about the dang HOA that just brings out the very worst in people. Boundary issues run amok. For some more juicy neighbor drama check out this quick story about a woman who reported her nightmare neighbors, and the righteous fine that ensued.

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

