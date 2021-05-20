newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsburg, CA

Kingsburg scuttles Pride Month proposal after meeting turns into proxy battle

By Daniel Gligich
sjvsun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKingsburg will not fly the rainbow flag over City Hall after all. City Councilmember Jewel Hurtado pushed her fellow councilmembers to formally proclaim June as Pride Month and fly the LGBT symbol in support of the community. “This is something I feel will really help a lot of people who...

sjvsun.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Kingsburg, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Kingsburg, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy#Nexstar#The Fresno Gop#Lgbtq Pride Month#Cadem#Dems#Town Lgbt Activists#Proposal#City Hall#Community#Public Comment#June#People#Kingsburg Scuttles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Fresno, CAGV Wire

What Tower Theatre Owner Says About City Wanting Inside

The city of Fresno is asking a judge to let it into the Tower Theatre. Although not said explicitly, a court filing indicates the city may want to take the theater by eminent domain. Meanwhile, a California appeal court will let a lower court decide a lingering issue in the...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
California Statehometownregister.com

California settles lawsuits over COVID worship restrictions

(The Center Square) – The state of California has settled a lawsuit brought against it by Liberty Counsel on behalf of Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry. All California churches can now hold worship services without restrictions as a result of the settlement. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was the...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California StateKMJ

California Mask Mandate Not Going Away until June 15th

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – California says mask mandate is not going away until June 15th. California, the nation’s most populous state – home to 39.5 million people – says it will not join many other states in ending mask requirements. The state’s Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California StateValley News

California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Clovis, CAFresno Business Journal

75 units of ‘supportive’ housing in Clovis breaks ground

Clovis Mayor Jose Flores speaks at the Friday groundbreaking of Butterfly Gardens, a 75-unit residence off of Willow and Ashlan avenues available for people at risk of homelessness. Photo by Breanna Hardy. Heralded as a county-wide partnership, the first affordable housing project for at-risk populations is coming to the City...
Fresno County, CAHanford Sentinel

Letter to the Editor: Political party or cult of personality?

The Fresno County Democratic Party expresses its surprise at the removal of Liz Cheney (R‒Wyo.) from her leadership position within the Republican House structure over her refusal to toe the line on Trump’s lies delegitimizing the 2020 election outcome. This action demonstrates, again, the degree to which the Republican Party...
Fresno County, CAclovisroundup.com

Gov. Newsom Declares Drought Emergency and Proposes Assistance Plan

The Central Valley could be receiving much-needed help from the state level as California Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded the drought emergency declaration to 41 counties, including Fresno County, on Tuesday, May 10. California has seen a rapid decline in water supplies in recent weeks, and as summer approaches, the decline...
Fresno County, CAGV Wire

41 County DAs Oppose State’s New Early Prison Release Rules

State Attorney General candidate Anne Marie Schubert wants to overturn new good conduct credits resulting in the early release of many thousands of California prison inmates. And, Schubert has an overwhelming majority of county district attorneys lined up behind her. “CDCR’s use of emergency regulations to reduce sentences will result...