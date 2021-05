FARGO -- Current New York Jets center Connor McGovern first got the idea for the ABLE games while helping out with the Special Olympics at the University of Missouri. "To see somebody, by their coach help them to the bench or to the bar to deadlift , they had a big smile on their face they're so excited; when their hands touch metal they're ready to go they're locked in just like everybody else," said McGovern. "To see them do that and really have that ability to flip that competitive switch was super special."