It wasn't that long ago if a 4/5* kid we were all hyped over quickly committed to another school, this place would explode. Now, it's like "meh, there are other 4/5* options still out there plus the portal....besides, we're in damn good shape with what we have now". Yikes. How's that sound compared to just a few years ago? I mean, we're taking guys in the portal who were the best players on their previous team...not bench-warmers. Take that in for a sec.