Mila Kunis has reflected on the regrettable investment advice she’s given her husband Ashton Kutcher over the years, with the actress revealing she’d initially called Uber the “worst idea ever”.The actress opened up about the investments she’s warned her husband against, only for them to become extremely successful, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday.According to Kunis, the best part about her and her husband’s partnership is that he includes her in everything, and often asks her advice about potential companies he’s thinking of investing in.However, the 37-year-old admitted that she doesn’t always give...