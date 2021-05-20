CDC: Arizona No. 1 in vaccinating those in small, rural counties
PHOENIX — Arizona tops the nation in vaccinating people in smaller, rural counties, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report says 58% of people 18 and older in Navajo, Apache, Gila, Santa Cruz, Graham, La Paz and Greenlee counties had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 10. The Arizona Department of Health Services said that is a total of 156,182 individuals.www.12news.com