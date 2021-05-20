Back 4 Blood Trailer – Meet the Cleaners
Back 4 Blood Trailer – Meet the Cleaners gives fans an in-depth look at the team and the different types of enemies you’ll encounter in-game. Give me a co-op game where you get to take on hordes of enemies and I’m sold. And it’s from the makers of Left 4 Dead and I can’t pre-order quick enough. Back 4 Blood is that game! Back 4 Blood is an FPS co-op game from the creators of the Left 4 Dead franchise. The game features thrilling, dynamic moment-to-moment gameplay and extremely variable, customizable action that makes for very high-replay value. The game’s story takes place after a horrible disease outbreak has either killed or infected most of humanity with a parasitic Devil Worm. Those infected by the Devil Worm are known as The Ridden. Players play as a group of survivors called the Cleaners. Watch the trailer above or read the character descriptions:fanboynation.com