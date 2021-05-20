newsbreak-logo
Marshall, TX

Prock, Booth named MISD Teachers of the Year

By From Staff Reports
Marshall News Messenger
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Prock, a second-grade teacher at William B. Travis Elementary, and Jamie Booth, eighth-grade Mathematics teacher at Marshall Junior High School, have been selected as the 2021 Marshall ISD District Teachers of the Year. The two were selected from a pool of educators who earlier this spring were named their...

