Across the world, countries are making progress toward vaccination of their constituents to protect them from COVID-19, and on a nationwide scale, states are making significant progress on vaccinating citizens to protect them from the disease. In fact, according to a recent state report, over 2.4 million South Floridians have already been vaccinated. However, we continue to struggle with new variants, and, even if we can reach the point of herd immunity, the mental and physical repercussions of COVID-19 will be long-lasting.