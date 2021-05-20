newsbreak-logo
Montrose, CO

New outdoor learning campus for Montrose students under development

By (Tom Ferguson)
KJCT8
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County School District is working on a new outdoor learning campus. The facility space is adjacent to the district’s administrative building. According to the district, the space would better equip students to take advantage of the mountains and surrounding nature in the area. It would also provide a space for expanded after-school and summer activities. The school district says that such additional programming options for students are popular, and this new space would help meet demand.

