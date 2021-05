I’m sure there are people out there whose favorite Rolling Stones albums are Voodoo Lounge or Bridges to Babylon, and god bless those people. But both albums basically passed me by: I bought them when they came out, I listened to them a few times; put the songs I liked onto mixtapes, and filed them with the rest of my Stones records, knowing that when I wanted to listen to the Stones, I had any number of great records from which to choose. And all of those had Bill Wyman playing bass, Wyman having flown the coop after the Steel Wheels tours.