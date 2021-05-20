Daily Swim Coach Workout #434

If you invest in the stock market, you want a high ROI with your stock investments. You should also want a similar return on your time and effort investment in your strength workouts. Not all workouts or exercises are created equal; you need to make sure you choose exercises with the best ROI that are going to help you become a faster and more resilient runner. This 5 exercise workout is designed to strengthen your running muscles with dynamic exercise combos, chosen so you can feel the target muscles work during each rep.